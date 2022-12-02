ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 02 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.990
|15.79%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|0.715
|-10.06%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|3.060
|14.61%
|IPH – IPH LIMITED
|8.470
|-7.03%
|CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED
|4.810
|14.52%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|2.270
|-6.97%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.690
|14.05%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|15.440
|-6.59%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.370
|13.22%
|TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED
|4.990
|-5.31%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.850
|12.58%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|2.000
|-5.21%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.320
|12.28%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|3.190
|-5.06%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.200
|11.11%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|18.410
|-4.11%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.220
|10.91%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|8.220
|-3.86%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|5.820
|9.60%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|0.625
|-3.85%
|HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|3.670
|8.90%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|7.430
|-3.63%
|ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED
|1.840
|8.55%
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.725
|-3.63%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|100.330
|7.78%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|11.000
|-3.51%
|SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED
|0.440
|7.32%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.150
|-3.38%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|2.830
|6.79%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.620
|-3.32%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.110
|6.68%
|EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED
|2.050
|-3.30%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|31.130
|6.61%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|13.490
|-3.30%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.050
|6.22%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|11.560
|-3.02%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|6.750
|6.13%
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|27.000
|-3.02%
|SSR – SSR MINING INC
|23.350
|5.80%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.350
|-2.89%
