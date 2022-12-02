ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-12-22

Daily Market Reports | Dec 02 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.990 15.79% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.715 -10.06% APX – APPEN LIMITED 3.060 14.61% IPH – IPH LIMITED 8.470 -7.03% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 4.810 14.52% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.270 -6.97% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.690 14.05% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 15.440 -6.59% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.370 13.22% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.990 -5.31% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.850 12.58% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.000 -5.21% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.320 12.28% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.190 -5.06% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.200 11.11% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 18.410 -4.11% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.220 10.91% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.220 -3.86% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 5.820 9.60% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.625 -3.85% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.670 8.90% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.430 -3.63% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.840 8.55% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.725 -3.63% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 100.330 7.78% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 11.000 -3.51% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.440 7.32% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.150 -3.38% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.830 6.79% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.620 -3.32% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 5.110 6.68% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.050 -3.30% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 31.130 6.61% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 13.490 -3.30% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.050 6.22% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 11.560 -3.02% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 6.750 6.13% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 27.000 -3.02% SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.350 5.80% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.350 -2.89%

