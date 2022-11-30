Wind giant Vestas wins 756 MW to deliver their largest onshore project in Asia Pacific

PR NewsWire | 11:40 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – In partnership with renewable energy enterprise, TagEnergy, Vestas will deliver the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) for the first stage of Golden Plains Wind Farm, a 756 MW project in Victoria, Australia. Stage One is set to be Vestas’ largest onshore wind farm in Asia Pacific and will feature 122 V162-6.2 MW™ wind turbines from the EnVentus™ platform.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year service and maintenance agreement (AOM5000) to optimize the project’s energy production, and long-term business case certainty.

With the highest market share for installed capacity, Vestas currently maintains the most amount of wind turbines in Australia. This project will further expand the company’s leading footprint in the country’s promising clean energy market.

"Vestas is very pleased to forge a new and valuable partnership with TagEnergy, and project operator WestWind. To support the first stage of Golden Plains Wind Farm, Vestas has levered our best-in-class capabilities across siting and technology design, finance solutions and grid connection. Through our EPC and long-term Service experience, we look forward to driving the realization of TagEnergy’s landmark project", said Jan-Daniel Kammer, Vice President of Sales of Vestas Australia & New Zealand.

"The 756 megawatts generated by this wind farm will make an outstanding contribution to Australia’s clean energy targets and overall transition. With over 400 jobs created during the construction phase, along with a range of long-term positions during its 30 years of operation, Golden Plains Stage One demonstrates the economic and social benefits of renewable energy. Together with TagEnergy and our partners, we look forward to supporting the acceleration of Australia’s clean energy transition", said Danny Nielsen, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia & New Zealand.

"Vestas is currently delivering a construction pipeline of just under 2 gigawatts of new wind projects, and it will now expand as we welcome the delivery of Golden Plains Stage One. This project illustrates the way the wind energy market has transformed because the size of projects and wind turbines are only becoming larger, and the speed of wind turbine design is only becoming faster", said Danny Nielsen, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Vestas Australia & New Zealand.

"TagEnergy is proud to enter a new partnership with Vestas on Victoria’s mega-wind farm. Through Vestas’ industry- leading technology, technical and construction capabilities, and integrated power and service solutions, we look forward to delivering this vital project to help Victoria and Australia to reach net-zero carbon emissions targets as soon as possible", said Andrew Riggs, Managing Partner Australia of TagEnergy.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023, with commissioning to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024. Once operational, the first stage of Golden Plains Wind Farm will generate enough clean energy to power approximately 450,000 homes a year.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 160 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and more than 140 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 29,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

About TagEnergy

TagEnergy is a clean energy enterprise creating competitive clean power stations to accelerate the energy transition and help the world reach net-zero carbon emissions sooner. Since its formation in 2019, TagEnergy has assembled a portfolio of more than 3GW based on solar, wind and battery storage technologies in the UK, Portugal, Spain, France and Australia. Its first renewable energy project to go online, Hawkers Hill Energy Park battery storage facility in the UK, began operating in 2022.

TagEnergy is controlled by the Impala SAS Group, supported by major investors Mirova and Omnes, and is operated by a team of entrepreneurs, all shareholders. Its operations span the renewables value chain, from development, financing, construction, and asset management to commercialization of its competitive energy. Discover more at www.tag-en.com

