ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 30-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 30 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 0.795 17.78% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.230 -16.36% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.285 16.33% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.605 -6.20% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.270 14.07% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.155 -6.06% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.385 13.24% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.790 -5.95% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 12.20% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.105 11.62% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.260 -5.45% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.420 11.52% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.645 -5.15% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 9.75% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 7.650 -4.97% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.100 8.91% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.060 -4.07% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.040 8.42% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.670 -3.96% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.455 8.33% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.720 -3.91% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.385 8.20% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.350 -3.74% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.600 7.69% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.410 -3.14% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 14.750 7.27% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.660 -3.13% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.950 6.82% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.740 -2.87% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.200 6.31% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.690 -2.82% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.630 5.88% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.890 -2.77% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.710 5.86% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 5.000 -2.53% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.360 5.84% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 8.000 -2.44% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.545 5.83% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.100 -2.33%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms