VECTION TECHNOLOGIES: INITIATION OF COVERAGE BY EQUITY RESEARCH COMPANY EDISON

PR NewsWire | Nov 29 2022

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Vection Technologies Ltd (ASX:VR1, OTC:VCTNY), the INTEGRATEDXR® company, announced today that equity research company, Edison, has initiated coverage on the company. The initiation note can be found here.

Vection Technologies has engaged Edison to produce in-depth and regular research on the company, which is available to everyone. It is hoped this research will raise the visibility of Vection Technologies and enable investors of all classes, in any country, to develop an improved understanding of the business.

Edison’s research is read on a free-to-access basis by individuals and institutions across the globe. It has been accessed by more than 5,000 professional investment institutions since MiFID II was introduced and many other market participants including private investors, sell side, advisors, and press. Edison only produces research that falls under the minor non-monetary benefit definition in MiFID II.

"The initiation of coverage of Vection Technologies by Edison is critical to increase our exposure and attractiveness to global investors and partners" commented Gianmarco Biagi, CEO & Managing Director of Vection Technologies. "We expect that Edison’s research coverage and global distribution will enhance the company’s name recognition globally, with the vision to become a worldwide recognised technology company."

ABOUT VECTION TECHNOLOGIES:

Vection Technologies is a growing enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. We help organizations leverage their 3D data via powerful extended reality (XR) interfaces that foster collaboration and learning, grow sales and more.

Vection Technologies is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with ticker code VR1, and trades on the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the symbol VCTNY.

For more information, please visit: www.vection-technologies.com

