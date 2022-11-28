The Monday Report – 28 November 2022

Daily Market Reports | Nov 28 2022

By Greg Peel

The New Black

Consumer discretionary was among one of the better performing sectors for the ASX200 on Friday, rising 1.2%. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and retailers are giving thanks. Black Friday sales are this year expected to outdo the traditional Boxing Day sales.

One day someone might explain to me how discounting before Christmas is a better earner than discounting after Christmas.

The likes of heavyweights Harvey Norman ((HVN)) and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) were strong on Friday as was Nick Scali ((NCK)), which rose 7.4%.

However, no one got the memo at City Chic Collective ((CCX)), which following a trading update fell -28.4%, and is now looking a lot skinnier. Four of the five FNArena database brokers covering the stock had a Buy or equivalent rating before Friday, including an upgrade from Citi earlier this month.

City Chic is not in the ASX200, and the five biggest index losers on the day were all lithium miners, from Allkem’s ((AKE)) -8.6% fall to IGO’s ((IGO)) -4.7%.

Fear not – they could all be up by that much on any day. The materials sector was the only major drag on the index on Friday (-1.1%), with energy doing its bit as well (-0.3%).

All other sectors closed in the green, in what was a fairly thin market following the US holiday, and being a Friday and all. The defensives of communication services, real estate and utilities all topped 1%, but then they’ve hardly been all that defensive this year.

Aside from discretionary the real driver were the banks, up 0.8%, which are continuing to draw support on the expectation the RBA does not have far to go.

Meanwhile, investors in EML Payments ((EML)) are revolting, according to reports. They pulled the trapdoor on the chairman at the AGM on Friday and issued a first strike on executive pay. How did they rate the chairman’s performance? The stock rose 22.6%.

Admittedly, EML management did outline its new path forward.