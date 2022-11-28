Chery Cheers for Australia with a Mystery Prize for Guessing the Score

PR NewsWire | Nov 28 2022

CANBERRA, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The football feast of the Qatar 2022 is in full swing, igniting the passion of hundreds of millions of football fans around the world. As a faithful supporter of football, Chery has been active during this football feast held every four years. In addition to lighting up the Torch Doha through the "cheering lamp signals" and becoming the official designated vehicle of Qatar Airways, Chery has also provided work vehicles for the security department of Qatar and the media of more than 10 participating countries, and organized a series of enjoyable and highly interactive entertainment activities so as to share the event with global fans.

As the first match of Australia is coming up, Chery’s well-prepared prize-giving guess contest for cheering is also officially launched : https://www.facebook.com/cheryaustralia — fans can predict the results of the three group stages between Australia and France, Tunisia, and Denmark through online guessing. Fans who guess any of the three stages correctly will be prized with OMODA vehicle models; fans who guess all the three stages and at least one of the scores correctly will be prized with an entrance ticket to the OMODA brand launch event.

Being the world’s No. 1 sport, the spirit of football, with its tenacity to fight and strive for the championship, is highly compatible with Chery’s corporate culture of seeking truth and being pragmatic. In the meantime, the passion of sports is the charm of football, while Chery has also developed a new OMODA for the global young people, which will inject infinite vitality to the Australian automobile market.

In the future, Chery will continue to focus on Australian football and embrace the young users. Besides, Chery is also expecting Australia to perform well in this football feast.

