ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 28 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.705
|8.25%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|0.740
|-25.63%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.740
|-10.30%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.680
|5.38%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|3.030
|-10.09%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|9.430
|3.97%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.405
|-10.00%
|MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL
|1.550
|3.33%
|ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED
|3.140
|-8.72%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|22.530
|3.21%
|SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED
|1.020
|-8.52%
|OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED
|4.370
|3.07%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.480
|-7.69%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.450
|2.94%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.850
|-7.50%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|11.300
|2.82%
|JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED
|0.345
|-6.76%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.620
|2.75%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.280
|-6.67%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|4.880
|2.74%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.865
|-6.49%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|8.400
|2.31%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.180
|-6.03%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|21.960
|2.23%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.560
|-5.88%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|27.700
|2.21%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.705
|-5.80%
|NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT
|2.450
|2.08%
|BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
|7.140
|-5.56%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|10.840
|1.98%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|1.620
|-5.54%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|123.350
|1.84%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.695
|-5.44%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.985
|1.79%
|PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.090
|-5.22%
|DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT
|2.880
|1.77%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|0.935
|-5.08%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.490
|1.63%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.200
|-4.76%
