ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 23-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 23 2022

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.905 -8.85% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.370 7.83% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 53.840 -6.66% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.695 6.92% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.250 -5.66% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.950 6.45% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.720 -5.56% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.620 5.60% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.110 -4.60% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.575 5.50% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.720 -4.00% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 6.180 5.28% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 -3.85% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.560 4.67% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.750 -3.85% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.450 4.26% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.275 -3.51% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.720 4.24% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.480 -3.50% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.510 4.15% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.770 -3.44% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 4.140 4.02% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 21.880 3.94% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.760 -3.18% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.980 3.70% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.500 -3.10% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 6.150 3.54% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.380 3.48% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 4.750 -2.86% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.490 3.32% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.705 -2.76% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.160 3.11% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 -2.70% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.340 3.09% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 19.290 -2.53% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 44.050 2.82% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.060 -2.50%

