The Monday Report – 21 November 2022

Daily Market Reports | Nov 21 2022

By Greg Peel

The Calm Before

It was another dull session on the ASX on Friday to end a dull week, which saw the ASX200 fall a whopping -6 points in total.

While it feels like we’re winding down towards Christmas, December has the potential to rekindle volatility with US November jobs and CPI data to be followed by the last Fed meeting for the year, and also the December commencement of the cap on Russian oil payments.

Thus having adjusted higher for the US October CPI we’re now in a bit of a holding pattern, and it’s unlikely to change much this week with it being Thanksgiving and all. The jury is still out on whether the bottom is in on Wall Street or not, but this week that question will be put aside for now.

If anything, Friday’s trade on the ASX had a defensive bent, despite the Aussie ten-year yield being unchanged. Industrials rose 0.9%, communication services 0.8% and staples 0.3%.

Energy fell -0.4%, real estate -0.2% and discretionary -0.1%, while materials, healthcare and technology had a long weekend.

Otherwise it were the banks (+0.6) that broke the trend – perhaps a bit of buying after a round of ex-divs.

You know it’s a quiet day when the best performing stock in the index only gains 3.9%, but that was the case for OZ Minerals ((OZL)) after BHP Group ((BHP)) shocked no one in increasing its offer for the miner by 13%. BHP has made it plain it is in the market for more “future-facing” commodities, of which copper is one.

BHP will now conduct due diligence and if happy, the OZ board will be too, and then everyone’s off to the Emerald City.

On the other side of the ledger, Lovisa Holdings ((LOV)) revealed a 60% year on year increase in total sales, and fell -7.1%. Seems investors were expecting even more shiny things.

It’s crunch time for discretionary retailers this week as they back their exploitation of a US family celebration to squeeze as many bucks out of ignorant Aussie consumers as they can ahead of what is shaping up as a dour Christmas.

The futures closed up 24 points on Saturday morning.