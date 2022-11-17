ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.930 10.54% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 27.590 -12.63% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 6.190 10.14% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.145 -6.91% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 18.410 3.89% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.180 -6.50% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.230 3.80% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.160 -6.31% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.610 3.57% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.965 -5.98% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 4.420 3.51% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.800 -5.88% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.295 3.51% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 25.680 3.22% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.630 -4.96% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.810 3.18% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.415 -4.71% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.440 3.16% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.810 -4.71% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.520 2.96% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.945 -4.55% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.680 2.79% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.755 -4.43% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.520 2.65% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.540 -3.79% MTS – METCASH LIMITED 4.070 2.52% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.665 -3.76% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.880 2.44% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.930 -3.63% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.900 2.37% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 23.200 -2.68% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 6.150 2.33% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.745 -2.61% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 9.830 2.29% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 38.200 -2.23% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 7.170 2.28% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.880 -2.20% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 19.020 2.26% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 4.360 -2.02%

