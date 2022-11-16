Island to present at World Antiviral Congress 2022

PR NewsWire | 12:00 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Australian mid-clinical stage antiviral drug development company, Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: ILA) is pleased to advise that CEO and Managing Director, Dr David Foster will present at the World Antiviral Congress 2022 in San Diego, USA which runs from 28 November – 1 December 2022.

The World Antiviral Congress is an invitation only event, focused on helping companies to accelerate their antiviral research. This year’s theme is "Bringing translational antiviral drug discovery and development to the market".

"The Congress presents a valuable platform for Island to present to the world’s leading experts in the field of infectious disease about the vast potential around our investigational dengue fever drug, ISLA-101" said Dr David Foster.

"We will also discuss opportunities we have to rapidly progress new treatments for emerging viral threats, and we welcome discussions with prospective commercial partners and collaborators," said Dr David Foster.

Island presentation details

Date & time:           Tuesday 29 November at 4.50pm PDT
Presenter:              Dr David Foster, CEO, Island Pharmaceuticals
Presentation title:   A repurposing antiviral solution for the prevention and treatment of Dengue

One-on-one meetings can be scheduled by contacting Island directly via info@islandpharmaceuticals.com. 

About Island Pharmaceuticals

Island (ASX: ILA) is a mid-clinical-stage drug repurposing company, focused on the topical area of antiviral therapeutics for infectious diseases. Our lead asset is ISLA-101, a drug with a well- established safety profile, being repurposed for the prevention and treatment of dengue[2] fever and other mosquito (or vector) borne diseases. The Company is close to commencing a Phase 2a clinical trial in dengue-infected subjects.

If ISLA-101 achieves FDA approval, and certain other criteria are met, Island may be eligible to obtain a "Priority Review Voucher" at the time of FDA approval. This means that as well as getting approval to manufacture and sell ISLA-101, the Priority Review Voucher (PRV) could permit Island to expedite the FDA approval process for a new drug or sell the PRV in a secondary market.

Island encourages all current investors to go paperless by registering their details with the Company’s share registry, Automic Registry Services, whose contact info is housed on the Shareholder Services page of the Company’s website.

Visit www.islandpharmaceuticals.com for more on Island.

