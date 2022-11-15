PR NewsWire | Nov 15 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow, a portable power, and renewable energy solutions company, unveils its Black Friday sales on 14th November, offering individuals and families the industry-leading power solutions at the best prices, including the portable RIVER series, the powerful DELTA series and selected solar panels.



EcoFlow Black Friday Sale Offers Significant Savings in Australia

For the coming summer camping trip and group outdoor activities, the RIVER series will be a must-have appliance for off-grid adventure. While the DELTA series will be a reliable and worry-free power solution for power outages such as flooding. For those who seek to store renewable energy, EcoFlow portable and flexible solar panels will be the exciting options.

Starting from 14th November, customers can find their best choice and save up to 30%. Here are some of the best-seller products at EcoFlow:

EcoFlow DELTA Pro: Industry-leading home backup power

DELTA Pro is the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem for home backup, smart energy management, lowering energy bills and more. With a base capacity of 3.6kWh which is expandable to 25kWh, it can provide multiple days’ worth of backup energy to families in the case of emergencies. It is the first that can be charged by an EV station, and can even be multicharged by combining methods to achieve a rapid 6500W charge.

As a flagship product in EcoFlow, this is the best price ever. Originally priced at $6,599, the DELTA Pro is reduced to $6,199, marked down by $400.

EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000: Excellent emergency backup power

Back up your home during power outages with DELTA Max 2000. With an expandable capacity that reaches up to 6kWh, dual charging, and the ability to power home devices, customers can stay powered on in any situation. With EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology, it can charge up from 0-80% in one hour. This gives individuals and families a reliable emergency backup option that relies on the minimum use of a generator.

Originally priced at $3,599, the DELTA Max 2000 is reduced to $3,199, marked down by $400.

EcoFlow RIVER Pro: Ideal for off-grid adventure

Step into the wild with a massive 720Wh of battery capacity, RIVER Pro is the powerhouse for off-grid outdoor activities. As one of the world’s fastest charging power stations, it can keep multiple devices powered on at once and recharge in record times via car, solar, or standard AC outlet. Most importantly, it weighs just 7.6 kg, perfect for situations like traveling, camping, or group adventure where more power is needed for more devices.

Originally priced at $1,399, the RIVER Pro is reduced to $999, marked down by $400.

EcoFlow 100W Rigid Solar Panel: Faster charge with high conversion

Using cutting-edge cell technology, the 100W rigid solar panel has a high conversion efficiency rating of up to 23%, charging Power Kits batteries in record time. It also balanced design with robust materials allowing the panel to weather any storm while still offering the same excellent performance and aesthetics for years.

Originally priced at $359, two 100W rigid panels bundle is reduced to $299, marked down by $60.

EcoFlow 400W Portable Solar Panel: Extract solar energy anywhere

One of the only 400W portable panels on the market, they have all the best features of EcoFlow solar panels with even more wattage. String up to 4 of these solar panels together for home use and recharge your DELTA Pro in less than 6 hr. Weighing only 12.5 kg, the lightweight design and built-in shoulder strap make it ideal for outdoor adventurers.

Originally priced at $1,599, the 400W portable solar panel is reduced to $1,299, marked down by $300.

In addition to the standalone product, customers can pick up the bundles of a power station and solar panel to save more. For instance, the original price of a DELTA Max 2000 and two 100W Rigid Panel Bundle was $3,958 in total and now the discounted bundle is $3,458, which saves $700.

Customers can also get a $100 discount for referring friends to buy at EcoFlow. For more information about the Black Friday sales, please go to EcoFlow’s website and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind power to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow’s mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet, and renewable power storage solutions. EcoFlow’s products are now available in 35 countries and regions across Europe, supported by a network of over 300 local retailers.

Media Contact

Grace Song

EcoFlow Public Relations Manager, Australia

grace.song@ecoflow.com

