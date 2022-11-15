ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 15 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.160 9.82% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.570 -15.82% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.480 9.73% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.250 -12.36% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.235 -9.62% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.210 7.69% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.830 -8.70% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.280 7.69% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.400 -8.20% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.980 7.10% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.085 -7.66% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.960 5.88% IGO – IGO LIMITED 15.360 -7.36% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.520 5.07% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 2.050 -6.82% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 4.640 4.74% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.580 -5.69% ELD – ELDERS LIMITED 10.690 4.70% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.265 -5.36% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.020 4.66% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 80.240 -4.84% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.260 4.49% DXS – DEXUS 7.480 -4.35% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 2.190 4.29% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.860 -4.12% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.250 4.17% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.600 -4.06% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.360 3.96% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.605 -3.97% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.325 3.92% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.770 -3.54% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.700 3.70% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.250 -3.43% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.290 3.57% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.330 -3.27% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.355 3.44% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.890 -3.17% XRO – XERO LIMITED 69.440 3.07% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.775 -3.13%

