Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Nov 11, 2022

RMD RESMED INC

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $33.02

Goldman Sachs rates ((RMD)) as Buy (1) -

Goldman Sachs observes that ResMed reported 1Q23 results into a market with high expectations which could not be met.

The broker assesses the earnings as mixed with strength in Card-to-Cloud systems in the US but "disappointing" in the rest-of-the-world.

Of note, gross margins did not improve as much as expected and remain below covid levels, with foreign exchange headwinds impacting as well as the product mix.

Earnings forecasts are adjusted by -2.*% and -3.8% for FY23 and FY24, but Goldman Sachs anticipates the competitor recalls will provide longer term positive tailwinds.

A Buy rating is retained and the target is adjusted to $35.80 from $36.80.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $35.80 Current Price is $33.02 Difference: $2.78

If RMD meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.63, suggesting upside of 10.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.24 cents and EPS of 86.97 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 37.97. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 101.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.66 cents and EPS of 99.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.78%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 33.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 118.3, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Jarden rates ((RMD)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden points to a -2% earnings miss in the ResMed 1Q23 results compared to consensus and -9% for its own forecast, with a strong US performance offset by a -10% fall on the previous corresponding period in the rest of the world.

Gross margins were also under pressure alongside FX impact which provided for a -$36m revenue hit.

Jarden adjusts forecast EPS by -8.4% for FY23 and -5.8% for FY24, but remains upbeat about the company's outlook as supply chain problems ease, and market share improves for both masks and devices.

An Overweight rating is retained and the target is lowered to $34.56 from $35.90.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $34.56 Current Price is $33.02 Difference: $1.54

If RMD meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.63, suggesting upside of 10.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 250.93 cents and EPS of 941.55 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.60%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 101.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 273.74 cents and EPS of 1101.08 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 8.29%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 3.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 118.3, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((RMD)) as Overweight (1) -

Wilsons views the 1Q23 earnings update as an in-line result with sales boosted from US flow generators, up 22%, masks and accessories up 5% and SaaS up 9% over the previous period.

Earnings forecasts are under review but Wilsons does not expect any major changes. An Overweight rating and a $38.75 target.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $38.75 Current Price is $33.02 Difference: $5.73

If RMD meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $36.63, suggesting upside of 10.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 24.67 cents and EPS of 94.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.75%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 35.09. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 101.6, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 27.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 32.5.

Forecast for FY24:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 25.24 cents and EPS of 109.35 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.76%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.20. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 118.3, implying annual growth of 16.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 29.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.9.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

RPL REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED

Wealth Management & Investments - Overnight Price: $3.01

Shaw and Partners rates ((RPL)) as Initiation of coverage with Buy (1) -

Initiating on alternatives asset manager Regal Partners, Shaw and Partners highlights alternatives currently account for just 8% of total pension funds under management, but expected to grow and take share.

Shaw and Partners sees potential for Regal Partners to reach $25bn in funds under management by 2030, noting the company's strong track record. The broker considers the stock a significant multi-return investment opportunity.

The broker initiates with a Buy rating and a target price of $5.88.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $5.88 Current Price is $3.01 Difference: $2.87

If RPL meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 95% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 3.10 cents and EPS of 16.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.03%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 18.58.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 11.60 cents and EPS of 23.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.85%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.03.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SKC SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $2.57

Jarden rates ((SKC)) as Buy (1) -

SkyCity Entertainment reported a "strong" trading update for the 1Q23, notes Jarden.

The group experienced a robust recovery in hospitality sites and gaming in both Auckland and Hamilton, with Adelaide reporting record 1Q revenues and EBITDA recorded a lift to 10% above pre-covid levels.

Jarden highlights management's cautious outlook given the potential macro headwinds, but upgrades EPS forecasts by 8% and 6% for FY23 and FY24, respectively off the back of the 1Q23 update.

Buy rating and the target is adjusted to NZ$3.40 from NZ$3.35.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Current Price is $2.57. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 12.84 cents and EPS of 15.32 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.00%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.78.

Forecast for FY24:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 15.59 cents and EPS of 17.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.52.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SLA SILK LASER AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Healthcare services - Overnight Price: $2.26

Taylor Collison rates ((SLA)) as Initiation of coverage with Outperform & Accumulate (2) -

Late last month, Taylor Collison initiated coverage on Silk Laser Australia, the second largest provider of non-invasive medical aesthetics in A&NZ, with an Outperform rating. No target price is set.

The broker likes the less discretionary nature of the injectables and body service markets, which are considered an essential part of many women’s beauty routines. Another positive is expansion plans in A&NZ are capable of being self-funded.

Contrary to wider industry practice, the company locks in high-performing-nurse injectors by allowing them to buy into their clinic through a joint venture. This approach recognises customer loyalty towards the nurse over an individual brand.

Silk Laser Australia currently has 127 clinics through the Silk, Australian Skin Clinics and The Cosmetic Clinic brands.

This report was published on October 25, 2022.

Current Price is $2.26. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 16.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 14.04.

Forecast for FY24:

Taylor Collison forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 18.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.02.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

SND SAUNDERS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Industrial Sector Contractors & Engineers - Overnight Price: $1.13

Shaw and Partners rates ((SND)) as Buy (1) -

Saunders International has been awarded a $9m contract by Park Fuels for the design and construction of a new 32-litre diesel storage tank at Kooragang Island.

The company has a long-standing relationship with Park Fuels, having been previously contracted to construct and refurbish tanks.

The project positions Saunders International well to take remaining opportunities within the government-backed Boosting Australia’s Diesel Storage Program, according to Shaw and Partners.

The Buy rating and target of $1.40 are retained.

This report was published on October 28, 2022.

Target price is $1.40 Current Price is $1.13 Difference: $0.27

If SND meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 24% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.30 cents and EPS of 8.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.92%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.61.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 3.60 cents and EPS of 9.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.19%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.28.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

TNT TESSERENT LIMITED

IT & Support - Overnight Price: $0.11

Shaw and Partners rates ((TNT)) as Buy (1) -

Tesserent has delivered strong growth in a typically weaker quarter according to Shaw and Partners. Company commentary suggests recent cybersecurity incidents have had positive impacts on engagement levels from existing and prospective customers.

The company claims these cybersecurity breaches have reflected an increasing market need for cybersecurity capabilities, and new pipeline opportunities have increased significantly.

The Buy rating and target price of $0.22 are retained.

This report was published on October 31, 2022.

Target price is $0.22 Current Price is $0.11 Difference: $0.11

If TNT meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 100% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.75.

Forecast for FY24:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 0.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.22.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

