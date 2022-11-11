ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 11 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.830 34.77% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 3.910 -10.93% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 33.400 14.82% XRO – XERO LIMITED 64.740 -10.85% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.050 8.72% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.490 -8.37% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 4.210 5.25% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.570 -8.06% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.690 4.69% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 90.480 -5.70% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 27.070 4.12% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.700 -5.41% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.430 3.40% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.810 -5.24% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.760 3.37% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.450 -5.15% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.660 2.47% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.920 -4.95% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.520 2.44% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 14.010 -4.95% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.770 2.24% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 2.720 -4.90% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.600 2.24% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.495 -4.81% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.735 2.08% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.420 2.07% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.430 -4.71% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.245 2.05% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.310 -4.67% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 24.910 1.92% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.830 1.75% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 11.610 -4.29% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.590 1.72% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 3.900 -4.18% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.600 1.69% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.805 -4.17% WOW – WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 33.750 1.66% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.030 -4.13%

