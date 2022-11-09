The Overnight Report: Just A Flesh Wound

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

By Greg Peel

A Quieter One

Yesterday morning the local market signalled it was not as excited about the US midterms as Wall Street. The futures suggested up 24 and the ASX200 closed up 25 in a session of low volatility.

With less of a macro-drive, there were some micro factors to consider yesterday.

After its poorly received earnings result on Monday, Westpac ((WBC)) clawed back 2.0% after a bit of a rethink. Financials rose 1.0%.

Having surged on Monday, materials sat it out yesterday (-0.3%) on a mix of a stronger iron ore price and weaker everything else, and a guidance downgrade from James Hardie ((JHX)) which sent the stock down -13.7%.

The once can-do-no-wrong building supplier did wrong in warning of a “significant change to the outlook of housing market activity for the second half of our fiscal year in most of the geographies where we participate”. Housing starts slowed significantly in the US in the September quarter, and Australian building activity continued to be constrained by bad weather and labour shortages.

Materials also copped a -9.7% drop for Sims ((SGM)), after the scrapper bemoaned volume declines, increasing competition and margin pressure at its AGM.

The worst performing sector was energy (-2.3%), on slightly lower oil prices but more so coal prices, sending the usual suspects down -5-7% (they’re in either top five list most days now), and on a -5.3% fall for Santos ((STO)).

Santos cut its 2023 production target and announced a structural split into a legacy LNG and domestic gas business, and Santos Energy Solutions, which will focus on low-carbon processing of gas and liquids, decarbonisation, and clean fuel production.

Bandwagon. On. Jump. You know the drill.

On the other side of the ledger, the usual lithium miners were joined by a2 Milk ((A2M)), up 4.0% after it announced a buyback, and The Lottery Corp ((TLC)), up 4.0% on a revenue upgrade at its AGM.

Consumer staples rose 1.3% and discretionary 0.8%, despite Westpac’s consumer confidence index for November falling -6.9% to 78.0, compared to the GFC low-point of 79.0 and the 2020 lockdown low-point of 75.6.

"Christmas spending plans are very subdued this year," Westpac observed.

By contrast, NAB’s business survey showed business confidence rose 4 points in October – to zero – while business conditions slipped only -1 point to a still-high 22. The report suggested business conditions are still very strong, capacity utilisation is barely off its peak and cost and price growth remains elevated.

The bad news is this only implies the RBA has more work to do.

The good news is with Wall Street up yet again overnight, our futures are up 42 points this morning, so we don’t really care.