Sims Limited Releases 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite

PR NewsWire | 12:15 AM

– Shareholders endorse climate action plan at 2022 AGM –

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Sims Limited (ASX:SGM), a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy, today announced the publication of its fiscal year 2022 Sustainability Reporting Suite, which includes the company’s sustainability report, databook and inaugural climate report. The newly released reporting suite highlights Sims Limited’s accelerated sustainability ambitions to provide circular solutions that enable decarbonisation efforts across the globe.

The company presented the Sims Limited 2022 Climate Report and transition plan to shareholders for an advisory vote at this year’s annual general meeting where 89.46 percent of the issued capital was voted in favour of the plan.

"We are dedicated to maintaining a positive impact on our environment while simultaneously working toward new and innovative solutions that will raise the bar on global decarbonisation efforts and redefine manufacturing," said Alistair Field, CEO and managing director at Sims Limited. "The vote gave shareholders an opportunity to endorse our sustainability targets, which are validated by our actions – namely cutting greenhouse gas emissions substantially since our baseline year."

In FY22, Sims Limited announced new sustainability targets to reflect its commitment to climate action. These targets include becoming carbon neutral by 2030 (brought forward from 2042) and using 100 percent renewable electricity at all sites by 2025. The company’s other achievements of note include:

- Female Board of Directors representation surpassed 40 percent

- Women in leadership roles rose to 25 percent

- All employees and agents trained on the company’s code of conduct, anti-corruption and anti-bribery policies

- All employees trained on human rights, modern slavery and labour rights

Over the past year, Sims Limited received various accolades, some of which included recognition as one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights (for the eighth time), one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and being named a 2022 Climate Leader by Financial Times.

Guided by the company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, Sims Limited helps to give millions of tonnes of materials a second life by driving positive impact to the environment while creating value for stakeholders.

The full sustainability reporting suite is available to view or download at www.simsltd.com.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in sustainability and an enabler of the circular economy that employs 4,400 employees who operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM), and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). The company’s purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives them to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit? www.simsltd.com .

