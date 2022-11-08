ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 08-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 08 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.785 12.14% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 28.810 -13.72% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.970 8.04% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 11.550 -9.70% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 1.910 7.91% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.950 -7.75% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.245 6.52% SSR – SSR MINING INC 19.830 -7.64% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 14.170 6.46% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.955 -7.35% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 79.110 4.95% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.430 4.42% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.520 -5.62% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.720 4.24% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.410 -5.52% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.255 4.08% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.570 -5.26% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.730 3.99% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.460 -5.02% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 4.470 3.95% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.250 -4.94% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.995 3.91% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.330 -4.35% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.505 3.79% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.300 -4.33% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.230 3.72% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.480 -4.14% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.615 3.53% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.760 -3.80% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.460 3.34% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.030 -3.79% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 3.33% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.530 -3.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.785 3.29% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.740 -3.52% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 97.210 2.82% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.890 -3.08% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.580 2.79% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.890 -2.78%

