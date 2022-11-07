ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-11-22

Daily Market Reports | Nov 07 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.700 16.67% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.110 -7.05% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.345 13.11% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.230 -6.12% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.850 10.00% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 1.770 -5.85% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.105 7.14% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 54.610 -5.78% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.525 7.02% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.245 -5.77% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.150 6.97% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 24.330 -4.59% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.080 6.93% ALU – ALTIUM 34.270 -4.49% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.180 6.86% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.455 -4.21% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.405 6.84% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.595 -4.03% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.805 6.62% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.950 -3.94% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.870 6.61% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 23.190 -3.94% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.145 6.51% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.250 -3.47% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 57.700 6.20% RMD – RESMED INC 32.360 -3.29% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.115 6.19% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -3.23% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 9.290 6.05% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.920 -3.16% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.580 6.04% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.760 -2.87% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.760 5.56% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.040 -2.84% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.170 5.41% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.230 -2.77% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.790 5.33% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.710 -2.75% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.540 5.31% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.540 -2.64%

