ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SQ2 – BLOCK INC 97.030 10.93% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.480 -5.68% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.270 8.61% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.755 -5.63% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.680 7.09% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.095 -5.19% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.545 6.86% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.600 -4.76% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.940 6.03% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 33.640 -3.72% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.970 5.95% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 65.000 -3.72% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.450 5.91% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.630 -3.71% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.660 5.60% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 24.880 -3.27% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.200 5.26% SWM – SEVEN WEST MEDIA LIMITED 0.475 -3.06% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.890 5.00% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.920 -2.99% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.550 4.76% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 73.520 4.71% HPI – HOTEL PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED 3.050 -2.87% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.410 4.44% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 54.050 -2.81% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 2.820 -2.76% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.550 4.08% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.490 -2.73% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 38.170 3.89% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 6.500 -2.69% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 15.870 3.86% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 20.630 -2.64% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 15.020 3.59% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.160 -2.58% CSR – CSR LIMITED 4.690 3.53% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.340 -2.55% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.810 3.53% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.760 -2.49%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms