ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change
PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 28.820 7.14% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 0.630 -52.09%
NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.090 5.91% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 52.980 -11.71%
MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.750 5.79% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.520 -10.67%
DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 4.810 5.25% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.100 -9.09%
A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.490 4.17% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 7.840 -8.73%
NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.155 3.13% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 -7.32%
RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 3.03% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.475 -6.86%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.270 2.83% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.645 -6.52%
APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.340 2.77% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.060 -6.36%
AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.805 2.56% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.105 -6.36%
MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.405 2.55% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.050 -6.25%
AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.545 2.32% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.335 -5.99%
ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.305 1.67% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.050 -5.83%
CDA – CODAN LIMITED 4.010 1.52% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.640 -5.75%
TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 3.940 1.29% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.600 -5.72%
CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 25.940 1.25% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 87.470 -5.70%
SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.450 1.24% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.790 -5.68%
ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.510 1.21% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.500 -5.66%
NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.210 1.20% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 15.870 -5.65%
ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 2.680 1.13% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.540 -5.58%

