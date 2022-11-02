ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 02-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.100 8.81% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.805 -8.61% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.690 6.98% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 60.010 -5.33% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.315 6.91% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.690 -4.83% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 26.900 5.53% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.180 -4.80% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.290 5.45% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.110 -4.60% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.115 5.19% AMC – AMCOR PLC 17.380 -4.30% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.815 5.16% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.420 -4.05% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.205 5.13% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.100 -3.95% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 4.88% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.450 -3.92% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.110 4.76% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.420 -3.59% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.010 4.42% XRO – XERO LIMITED 75.600 -3.42% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.370 4.41% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.870 -3.36% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.530 4.15% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.600 -3.15% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.770 4.14% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.395 -3.13% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.070 4.12% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.120 -3.06% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 16.820 4.08% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 17.110 -3.06% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.520 4.00% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.750 -3.04% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.455 3.93% GMA – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.770 -2.81% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.280 3.70% SGP – STOCKLAND 3.520 -2.76% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.250 3.69% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.770 -2.65%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms