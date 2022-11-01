ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 01-11-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:43 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.530 30.86% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.340 -3.55% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.480 13.41% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 10.440 -3.06% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.195 11.43% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.500 -2.91% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.785 7.53% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.050 -2.56% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.155 6.90% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.770 -2.53% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.500 6.84% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -2.38% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.300 6.11% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.770 -2.03% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.880 6.09% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.270 -1.82% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.670 6.03% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.790 -1.59% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.930 5.89% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.500 -1.57% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.160 5.88% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 21.630 -1.55% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.440 5.75% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 28.650 -1.24% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.300 5.65% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 5.200 -1.14% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.600 5.65% ASX – ASX LIMITED 67.120 -0.86% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.235 5.56% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.590 -0.77% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.770 5.48% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 29.380 -0.71% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 15.500 5.44% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 93.850 -0.61% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.775 5.44% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 63.390 -0.56% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 8.770 5.41% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.250 -0.47% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.570 5.28% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.470 -0.46%

