The Monday Report – 31 October 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:13 AM

By Greg Peel

Wholesale Pain

Australia’s producer price index rose 1.9% in September when 1.5% was expected, to take the annual rate to 6.4%, up from 5.6% in June.

That’s one reason the local market, which had already opened lower after Thursday’s rally, fell -0.9% on Friday. Following on from the hot CPI result, economists are more confident the RBA will hike by 50 points tomorrow despite the October 25 point “pause”.

Here’s the breakdown from the ABS of the main contributors to PPI growth:

-Output of building construction (+2.8%), due to continuing skilled labour shortages, high freight costs and timber and metal supply constraints.

-Heavy and civil engineering construction (+2.6%), due to an increase in prices for diesel and construction materials, ongoing labour shortages and high import costs.

-Electricity, gas and water (+9.8%), due to annual electricity supply costing reviews, reflecting high wholesale electricity costs and large rises in electricity futures prices.

Inflation is not going away in a hurry. It was rather perplexing therefore that the Aussie ten-year yield fell -10 points to 3.73% on Friday when one might expect a rise. However, global bond yields had been falling all week, so that influence clearly was too strong.

The Aussie also fell -0.8% when, again, a hot PPI might suggest the opposite. But that was down to the day’s other news.

Chinese steel exports fell -20% in September from August. Spot iron ore took a dive and the local materials sector fell -4.0% to be the standout drag on the index. BHP Group ((BHP)) fell -5.0%. Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) fell -8.2%. BHP’s fall alone was worth -30 index points.

Of course, it’s all a bit moot, as so often is the case lately. Wall Street surged on Friday night and our futures were up 92 points on Saturday morning.

Take out the fall in materials on Friday and other sector moves were mixed.

The PPI result appeared to have impacted on consumer discretionary (-0.8%) but not on real estate (+1.2%) or utilities (+1.1%) given the fall in yields. Technology (-2.2%) was likely spooked by the shocking results among US Big Tech names.

Energy was down slightly (-0.5%) on further falls in thermal coal prices.

Biggest loser on the day was AI company Brainchip Holdings ((BRN)), down -21.2% on a weak quarterly update.

It appears we’ll be rallying hard today ahead of the RBA tomorrow, when all will be revealed.

Living in the Seventies

US personal consumption & expenditure inflation rose 0.3% in September from August for an unchanged annual rate of 6.2%.

The core PCE – the Fed’s preferred measure – rose 0.5% as expected to take the annual rate up to 5.1% from 5.0% in August, although 5.2% was expected.

So inflation is still rising, but is it at least plateauing? Either way, Wall Street believes nothing less than the Fed will hike by 75 points this week. All that matters is any indication of an easing of the pace thereafter.

So inflation was not the big market mover on Friday night, although after falling all week US bond yields bounced back, with the ten-year up 7 points to 4.01%.

The big mover were earnings.