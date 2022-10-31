ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 6:00 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.600 10.45% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.405 -35.71% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.800 7.87% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.070 -8.33% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.370 7.86% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.140 -6.11% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.910 7.80% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.060 7.61% NXT – NEXTDC LIMITED 8.320 -5.13% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 29.010 7.52% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.105 -4.55% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.110 7.03% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.630 6.91% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.030 -4.14% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 7.610 6.73% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.730 -3.95% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.175 6.06% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.645 -3.73% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.040 5.79% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.145 -3.33% PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 25.030 5.57% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.355 -3.21% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.530 5.52% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.490 -2.97% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.160 5.37% NCM – NEWCREST MINING LIMITED 17.350 -2.58% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 24.400 5.22% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 8.740 -2.13% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.900 5.18% DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED 2.390 -2.05% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.620 5.10% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.390 -2.02% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.560 4.82% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.470 -1.98% NSR – NATIONAL STORAGE REIT 2.610 4.82% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.250 -1.96% REH – REECE LIMITED 15.530 4.72% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.030 -1.93%

