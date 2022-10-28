Next Week At A Glance – Oct 31-Nov 4 2022

By Greg Peel

Tonight’s US September PCE numbers are quite unpredictable, and likely will not alter the Fed’s resolve to hike by another 75 points next week.

More important will be any signs of rate relief in Jerome Powell’s press conference, or perhaps any dissent among members on the full 75.

US jobs numbers are out next week, but non-farm payrolls will follow the Fed meeting.

The Bank of England meets next week – the first under the new new prime minister.

China reports October PMIs on Monday, while the rest of the world reports manufacturing on Tuesday and services on Thursday.

Australian data releases net week include retail sales, private sector credit, building approvals and trade.

Tuesday is Cup Day, so Victoria is closed, and the RBA will deliver the rate that stops the nation.

25 or 50? The jury’s out.

There are still plenty of AGMs and quarterly reports to get through in the local market next week, but not nearly as many as this week.

CSR ((CSR)) reports full-year results, while Amcor ((AMC)), News Corp ((NWS)), REA Group ((REA)), Pendal Group ((PDL)) and Block ((SQ2)) all report quarterly earnings.

