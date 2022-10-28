ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 28-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.950 8.33% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.680 -20.00% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 1.950 7.44% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 4.450 -18.80% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.250 5.53% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.610 -16.44% TCL – TRANSURBAN GROUP LIMITED 13.270 5.23% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.350 -14.83% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 5.08% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.165 -13.16% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.740 4.58% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.265 -13.11% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.740 4.23% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.700 -9.67% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.540 4.10% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.235 -9.62% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.660 3.98% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 9.420 -9.07% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 2.880 3.97% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.780 -8.78% LLC – LENDLEASE GROUP 8.780 3.91% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.970 -8.37% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.730 3.80% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.380 3.48% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.115 -8.23% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.965 3.21% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.520 -7.96% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 171.550 3.01% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 14.840 -7.65% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 62.090 2.75% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.700 -6.67% UMG – UNITED MALT GROUP LIMITED 3.050 2.69% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 0.985 -6.64% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.830 2.68% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 71.650 -6.44% APA – APA GROUP 10.400 2.67% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.690 -6.27% TPG – TPG TELECOM LIMITED 4.810 2.56% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.292 -5.81%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms