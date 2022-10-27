ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.115 15.00% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.150 -9.66% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.175 12.90% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.280 -6.29% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.710 8.40% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.790 -5.99% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.670 7.00% ACL – AUSTRALIAN CLINICAL LABS LIMITED 3.360 -5.08% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.560 6.85% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.387 -4.67% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.755 6.34% BOQ – BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED 7.360 -4.42% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.520 6.12% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.490 -3.68% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.380 6.08% ANZ – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 24.940 -3.48% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 15.090 5.97% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.090 -3.35% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 4.890 5.62% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.270 -2.68% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.885 5.60% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.410 -2.44% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.980 5.60% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.100 -1.91% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 5.040 5.22% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 1.965 -1.75% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.260 5.20% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 3.100 -1.59% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.450 5.18% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.180 -1.55% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.430 5.15% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.650 -1.52% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.100 5.00% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.040 -1.45% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 2.780 4.91% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.217 -1.36% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 8.930 4.32% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.670 -1.33% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.245 4.26% DXS – DEXUS 7.730 -1.28%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms