ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 26-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 26 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.380 14.98% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 3.870 -20.70% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.470 10.76% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 2.870 -18.23% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.820 6.43% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.980 -7.09% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.500 6.38% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.190 -7.06% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.650 5.37% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.255 -5.56% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.655 4.80% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.525 -5.41% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.680 4.69% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.070 -5.36% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 5.630 4.45% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.100 -4.76% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.160 4.35% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.300 -4.76% CLW – CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT 4.300 4.12% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 6.980 -4.64% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 2.910 3.93% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.930 -4.46% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.400 3.91% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.570 -4.37% AWC – ALUMINA LIMITED 1.335 3.89% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.360 -4.20% APA – APA GROUP 10.260 3.85% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.085 -3.98% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.090 3.81% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.875 -3.60% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.030 3.57% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.160 -2.98% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 8.560 3.51% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.450 -2.78% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.660 3.43% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.980 -2.76% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 2.000 3.36% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 16.160 -2.65% IGO – IGO LIMITED 16.440 3.33% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 0.960 -2.54%

