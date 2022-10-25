ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 25 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.370 13.41% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.110 -13.37% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.260 10.64% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 27.530 -11.99% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 18.340 7.38% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.540 -7.69% CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.480 5.71% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.250 -5.35% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.260 5.44% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.720 -5.35% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.980 5.32% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.080 5.32% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.360 4.89% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.550 -4.35% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.060 4.83% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 4.35% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.350 -4.01% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.490 4.26% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.420 -3.96% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.620 4.20% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.370 -3.91% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 9.790 3.71% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.870 -3.87% PGH – PACT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.410 3.68% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 12.300 -3.68% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.740 3.48% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 24.200 -3.62% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 3.45% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.580 -3.37% SCP – SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP RE LIMITED 2.560 3.23% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.740 -3.33% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 3.23% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.020 -3.28% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 19.410 3.13% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.760 -3.18% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.830 2.91% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.770 -3.15%

