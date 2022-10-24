Republish: The Monday Report – 24 October 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:25 AM

By Greg Peel

More Whiplash

The ASX200 opened lower on Friday, attempted a rally from late morning that failed late afternoon, and closed down -53 points. Wall Street rallied on Friday night, and our futures were up 95 points on Saturday morning.

It’s all getting a bit tedious really. If we do rally by such an amount, we’ll still be firmly stuck in the October range.

Friday was all about bond yields, again, which again followed the US. The Aussie ten-year jumped 14 points to 4.19% and the two-year 13 points to 3.63%.

So real estate, utilities and industrials fell over -1%, while healthcare and discretionary fell around -0.5%.

We saw the same moves on Thursday, for the same reason, but this time the banks joined in (-1.2%) to drive the index lower.

We also saw staples down -0.9% on talk of how much the floods are going to further impact food inflation.

Energy provided some counter (+1.3%) as oil prices continue to tick up, while small gains were posted by materials and, surprisingly, technology, despite bond yields, but then tech was hammered on Thursday.

Materials was mostly supported by coal prices, with all three pure-play coal majors making the top five index winners.

But yet again, little point in delving deeper.

On Friday night, Wall Street rallied hard, the US dollar fell sharply, and while the ten-year yield was little moved, the two-year fell back hard.

Base metal prices fell despite the dollar but gold rallied sharply, and the oils were slightly higher.

So we’ll be up today. Then we have the budget tomorrow night and then on Wednesday, the CPI.