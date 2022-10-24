Republish: The Monday Report – 24 October 2022

Daily Market Reports | 11:25 AM

By Greg Peel

More Whiplash

The ASX200 opened lower on Friday, attempted a rally from late morning that failed late afternoon, and closed down -53 points. Wall Street rallied on Friday night, and our futures were up 95 points on Saturday morning.

It’s all getting a bit tedious really. If we do rally by such an amount, we’ll still be firmly stuck in the October range.

Friday was all about bond yields, again, which again followed the US. The Aussie ten-year jumped 14 points to 4.19% and the two-year 13 points to 3.63%.

So real estate, utilities and industrials fell over -1%, while healthcare and discretionary fell around -0.5%.

We saw the same moves on Thursday, for the same reason, but this time the banks joined in (-1.2%) to drive the index lower.

We also saw staples down -0.9% on talk of how much the floods are going to further impact food inflation.

Energy provided some counter (+1.3%) as oil prices continue to tick up, while small gains were posted by materials and, surprisingly, technology, despite bond yields, but then tech was hammered on Thursday.

Materials was mostly supported by coal prices, with all three pure-play coal majors making the top five index winners.

But yet again, little point in delving deeper.

On Friday night, Wall Street rallied hard, the US dollar fell sharply, and while the ten-year yield was little moved, the two-year fell back hard.

Base metal prices fell despite the dollar but gold rallied sharply, and the oils were slightly higher.

So we’ll be up today. Then we have the budget tomorrow night and then on Wednesday, the CPI.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-10-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 24-10-2022

11:51 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Republish: The Monday Report – 24 October 2022

11:25 AM - Daily Market Reports
4
Insights From The Road Well-Travelled

11:02 AM - International
5
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 24, 2022

10:30 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Australian House Prices Could Fall Twenty Percent

Sep 29 2022 - Feature Stories
2
A Winter Of Discontent

Oct 07 2022 - Feature Stories
3
Uranium Week: Tentative Bounce

Sep 27 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 30-09-22

Oct 03 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Uranium Week: Contango

Oct 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-10-22

Oct 10 2022 - Weekly Reports