ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-10-22

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.950 32.29% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.260 -6.22% 360 – LIFE360 INC 7.250 19.83% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.780 -3.70% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.470 19.32% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.100 -3.66% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.850 12.11% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.570 11.76% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.060 -3.29% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.010 9.24% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.120 9.09% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.180 -2.48% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.160 8.41% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.180 -2.11% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 1.950 7.73% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.950 -2.06% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.260 7.57% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.980 -1.98% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.030 7.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.110 -1.91% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.530 6.97% QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.830 -1.69% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.010 6.91% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.200 -1.64% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 2.080 6.67% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 16.620 -1.54% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.610 6.49% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 56.120 -1.53% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.330 6.40% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 1.970 -1.50% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.350 6.06% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 15.210 -1.43% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 0.720 5.88% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 25.110 -1.34% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.560 5.66% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 3.090 -1.28% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.560 5.66% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.950 -1.19%

