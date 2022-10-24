ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 7:41 AM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.570 9.50% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.510 -8.93% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 7.370 6.97% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.130 -5.75% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.740 6.75% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.460 -4.58% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 5.88% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.040 -4.36% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.590 5.58% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.010 4.15% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.000 -4.31% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.530 3.92% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 1.840 -4.17% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.290 3.57% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.310 -4.09% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.450 3.22% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.600 -3.97% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.000 3.09% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.360 -3.28% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.690 2.99% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.880 -3.09% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.050 2.89% BXB – BRAMBLES LIMITED 10.960 -3.09% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.110 2.82% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.810 -2.99% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 4.890 2.73% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.270 -2.95% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 73.850 2.73% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 23.680 -2.95% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.690 2.67% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.330 -2.94% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.210 2.54% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.390 -2.87% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.810 2.53% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 11.550 -2.86% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.220 2.52% IPH – IPH LIMITED 9.630 -2.73% EVT – EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 13.970 2.42% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 11.830 -2.71%

