ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-10-22

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 2.080 10.64% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 1.910 -13.57% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.280 7.04% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.280 -13.23% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 6.67% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 5.830 -11.80% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.500 6.38% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.640 -8.57% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 34.560 6.18% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.880 -8.41% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 6.770 4.64% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.460 -8.00% EHE – ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED 2.090 4.50% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 1.850 -7.96% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.390 4.37% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 85.510 -7.88% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.340 4.08% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.440 -7.69% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.280 3.13% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.790 -7.53% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 10.960 3.10% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.540 -7.23% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.630 2.52% ALU – ALTIUM 33.990 -7.16% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.530 2.03% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.000 -6.69% AIA – AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 6.630 2.00% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -6.67% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.650 1.56% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 8.220 -6.59% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.550 1.31% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.270 -6.56% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 26.340 1.31% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.620 -6.46% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 31.090 1.30% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.730 -6.41% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.820 1.23% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 -6.38% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 12.160 1.16% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 -6.25%

