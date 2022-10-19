ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED 1.380 8.66% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 6.610 -22.14% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.880 6.82% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.110 -8.33% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.320 6.67% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.640 -5.88% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.450 6.28% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.500 -5.66% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 0.710 5.97% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 5.080 5.83% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.600 -5.45% PDL – PENDAL GROUP LIMITED 4.950 5.54% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.870 5.51% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.180 -3.90% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.350 5.33% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% IGO – IGO LIMITED 16.160 5.14% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.000 -3.47% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 4.170 5.04% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.040 -3.32% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.350 4.99% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.820 -3.22% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.110 4.72% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.940 -3.00% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.230 4.55% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.260 -2.71% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.660 4.40% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.360 -2.70% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.020 4.12% NWL – NETWEALTH GROUP LIMITED 12.440 -2.43% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.670 4.06% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.520 -2.38% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 72.290 4.03% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.760 -2.34% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.540 3.85% SXL – SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 0.900 -2.17% CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.220 3.74% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.000 -1.96%

