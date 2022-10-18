ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 18 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|2.130
|18.99%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.530
|-20.90%
|BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|0.370
|15.63%
|RED – RED 5 LIMITED
|0.150
|-6.25%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|25.210
|14.18%
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.370
|-4.86%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|0.680
|13.33%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|1.970
|-4.37%
|5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC
|1.850
|12.80%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|10.410
|-3.61%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|2.000
|12.36%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|26.270
|-2.12%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|6.260
|11.79%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|3.280
|-1.20%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|6.210
|11.09%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|7.480
|-1.19%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|92.900
|10.69%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|22.080
|-0.76%
|PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.220
|9.90%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|32.880
|-0.75%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.090
|9.00%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.540
|-0.65%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.390
|8.67%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|6.260
|-0.48%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.490
|8.02%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|275.700
|-0.41%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|1.260
|7.69%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|2.550
|-0.39%
|APX – APPEN LIMITED
|2.810
|7.66%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.120
|0.00%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|3.970
|7.30%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.170
|0.00%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|21.530
|7.17%
|COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED
|0.250
|0.00%
|ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.300
|7.14%
|CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
|0.150
|0.00%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.600
|7.14%
|GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP
|0.800
|0.00%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|7.500
|7.14%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|0.910
|0.00%
