ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 18 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.130 18.99% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.530 -20.90% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.370 15.63% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 25.210 14.18% ABC – ADBRI LIMITED 1.370 -4.86% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.680 13.33% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.970 -4.37% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.850 12.80% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 10.410 -3.61% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 2.000 12.36% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 26.270 -2.12% 360 – LIFE360 INC 6.260 11.79% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.280 -1.20% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.210 11.09% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 7.480 -1.19% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 92.900 10.69% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 22.080 -0.76% PBH – POINTSBET HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.220 9.90% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 32.880 -0.75% LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.090 9.00% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.540 -0.65% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.390 8.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.260 -0.48% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.490 8.02% CSL – CSL LIMITED 275.700 -0.41% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.260 7.69% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 2.550 -0.39% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.810 7.66% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.120 0.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.970 7.30% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.170 0.00% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 21.530 7.17% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 0.00% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.300 7.14% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 0.00% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.600 7.14% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.800 0.00% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.500 7.14% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 0.910 0.00%

