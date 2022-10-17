ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 17 2022
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|1.560
|8.33%
|ABC – ADBRI LIMITED
|1.440
|-21.74%
|CXO – CORE LITHIUM LIMITED
|1.220
|5.17%
|AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED
|0.120
|-14.29%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.720
|4.88%
|CGC – COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.000
|-13.42%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|7.000
|4.79%
|SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED
|0.670
|-8.22%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|26.840
|3.63%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|8.150
|-6.96%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.780
|3.49%
|LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED
|0.560
|-6.67%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|5.590
|3.33%
|SQ2 – BLOCK INC
|83.930
|-6.33%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|3.000
|3.09%
|CSR – CSR LIMITED
|4.310
|-6.30%
|EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.690
|2.99%
|BLD – BORAL LIMITED
|2.560
|-5.88%
|NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED
|1.050
|2.94%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.220
|-5.43%
|CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED
|1.170
|2.63%
|CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|17.500
|-4.94%
|BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED
|22.250
|2.49%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|3.320
|-4.87%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|17.110
|2.46%
|WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.980
|-4.85%
|IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
|2.500
|2.46%
|GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.190
|-4.77%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|4.790
|2.13%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.600
|-4.76%
|AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED
|0.490
|2.08%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|3.700
|-4.64%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|7.860
|2.08%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|31.400
|-4.56%
|LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
|1.000
|2.04%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.530
|-4.38%
|DBI – DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
|2.350
|1.73%
|SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.140
|-4.20%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|4.890
|1.66%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|154.210
|-4.16%
