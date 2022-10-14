ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.300 9.52% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 -6.98% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.640 7.89% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.210 7.80% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.280 -6.67% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 57.050 7.60% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 12.400 6.35% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.160 -5.88% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 33.620 6.09% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.680 -5.63% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.610 5.92% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.690 -5.06% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.610 5.56% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.650 -4.68% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 10.770 5.38% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.140 -4.20% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.730 5.33% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.730 -3.95% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 3.870 5.16% HVN – HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.990 -3.86% PPT – PERPETUAL LIMITED 25.760 5.10% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.530 -3.64% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 12.230 5.07% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.280 -3.45% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 195.600 5.05% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.740 4.94% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.650 -2.99% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.660 4.92% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.050 -2.88% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 14.560 4.60% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.030 -2.83% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.410 4.60% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.440 -2.79% AMC – AMCOR PLC 17.580 4.58% MCR – MINCOR RESOURCES NL 1.590 -2.45% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.910 4.54% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.200 -2.44%

