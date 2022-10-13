ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 13 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.620 8.70% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.610 -11.98%
AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.550 -8.33%
IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.300 7.14% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.210 -6.28%
KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.740 6.28% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.840 -6.27%
JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.260 5.88% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.260 -5.80%
ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.050 5.13% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 13.920 -5.56%
AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.680 5.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.470 -4.71%
WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.860 4.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.940 -4.45%
APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.780 4.51% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -4.35%
SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.760 4.11% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.510 -4.20%
TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.350 4.09% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 -4.17%
WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.060 3.92% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.600 -4.14%
MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.170 3.73% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.520 -4.08%
MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.870 3.31% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.030 -3.74%
AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.290 3.20% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.690 -3.43%
GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 3.17% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 -3.33%
MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.750 3.17% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -3.29%
RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 3.17% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 2.660 -3.27%
KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.260 3.16% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.190 -3.25%
WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 23.070 2.95% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.400 -3.24%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-10-22

Oct 13 2022 - Daily Market Reports
2
ESG Focus: Taxes, COP and Biodiversity Schemes

Oct 13 2022 - ESG Focus
3
The Short Report – 13 Oct 2022

Oct 13 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
SMSFundamentals: Are ETFs A Game Changer?

Oct 13 2022 - SMSFundamentals
5
Baby Bunting’s Margins Go Out With The Bathwater

Oct 13 2022 - Small Caps

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s Comprehensive August 2022 Review

Sep 16 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: Dragged Down

Sep 20 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-09-22

Sep 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 19-09-2022

Sep 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Australian House Prices Could Fall Twenty Percent

Sep 29 2022 - Feature Stories
6
Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 – Sep 2022

Sep 16 2022 - Weekly Reports