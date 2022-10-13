ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-10-22

Daily Market Reports | Oct 13 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change QAN – QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 5.620 8.70% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.610 -11.98% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 7.69% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.550 -8.33% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.300 7.14% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 8.210 -6.28% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 4.740 6.28% BBN – BABY BUNTING GROUP LIMITED 2.840 -6.27% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.260 5.88% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.260 -5.80% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.050 5.13% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 13.920 -5.56% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.680 5.00% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 6.470 -4.71% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.860 4.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.940 -4.45% APX – APPEN LIMITED 2.780 4.51% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.760 4.11% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 2.510 -4.20% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.350 4.09% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.060 3.92% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 17.600 -4.14% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.170 3.73% GUD – G.U.D. HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.520 -4.08% MNY – MONEY3 CORPORATION LIMITED 1.870 3.31% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.030 -3.74% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.290 3.20% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.690 -3.43% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.300 3.17% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.290 -3.33% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 10.750 3.17% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 2.060 -3.29% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 3.17% BLD – BORAL LIMITED 2.660 -3.27% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 3.260 3.16% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.190 -3.25% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 23.070 2.95% CCP – CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 16.400 -3.24%

