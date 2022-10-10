Chery’s Latest Products Will Soon Meet with Australian Customers – New Arrivals

PR NewsWire | 7:53 PM

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Recently, two OMODA 5, one TIGGO 7 PRO and one TIGGO 8 PRO from Chery have arrived in Port Kembla, New South Wales, Australia. Upon completion of customs clearance in late October, Chery is expected to hold a series of test-driving activities for Australian customers, media and dealers.

Given that Australia is a strategic market for Chery, priority will be given to the launch of hot products. These three new vehicles not only consist of the popular TIGGO 7 PRO and the flagship SUV TIGGO 8 PRO, but also present Chery’s first global vehicle OMODA 5 to the Australian market.

As a company "achieved success by advanced technology", Chery has been committed to empowering its products with the most cutting-edge technology for more than 20 years. Chery has not only successfully launched the ACTECO engine series in the field of power, which has won various awards, but also launched the 4.0 Global Power Architecture, covering the automobile power technology route for at least the next 30 years.

However, the new vehicles arrived in Australia also come with Chery’s most forward-looking technologies. In particular, OMODA is designed for the new generation of global hardcore consumers, featuring the new Art in motion design language to highlight the new fashion, and also equipped with the third generation ACTECO engine which has won the title of "China Best Ten Engine" of the year. Apart from that, OMODA 5 is also equipped with 17 ADAS functions including adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency brake (AEB) and forward collision warning (FCW).

With the arrival of new vehicles, Chery’s extensive product matrix will bring more diverse travel options to Australian customers. In the future, Chery will continue to develop deeply into the Australian market and organize activities such as KOC recruitment and test-driving activities to provide more users with the opportunity to closely experience the charm of Chery products.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms