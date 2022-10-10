ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.060 8.16% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 -36.36% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.630 -14.83% SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.100 2.18% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.760 -11.19% FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 17.630 1.85% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -10.53% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.510 1.34% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.300 -10.08% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.970 1.04% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 -10.00% RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 97.490 0.85% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.290 -9.38% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 16.310 0.68% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.330 -9.35% COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 16.400 0.61% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.630 -7.35% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.960 0.58% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.830 -7.26% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.790 0.56% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.050 -7.11% WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.310 0.53% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.410 -6.88% CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 6.750 0.45% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 1.960 -6.67% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.600 0.39% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.740 -6.63% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.230 0.31% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.020 -6.49% MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.530 0.28% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.720 -6.49% BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 40.070 0.02% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.010 -6.48% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.220 0.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.520 -6.44% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.400 0.00% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 -6.30% GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.840 0.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 89.070 -6.18%

