ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change
MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 1.060 8.16% AMI – AURELIA METALS LIMITED 0.140 -36.36%
CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.170 6.25% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 5.630 -14.83%
SGM – SIMS LIMITED 13.100 2.18% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.760 -11.19%
FMG – FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 17.630 1.85% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -10.53%
TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.510 1.34% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.300 -10.08%
TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.970 1.04% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.180 -10.00%
RIO – RIO TINTO LIMITED 97.490 0.85% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.290 -9.38%
BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 16.310 0.68% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.330 -9.35%
COL – COLES GROUP LIMITED 16.400 0.61% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 0.630 -7.35%
NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 6.960 0.58% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.830 -7.26%
AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.790 0.56% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.050 -7.11%
WOR – WORLEY LIMITED 13.310 0.53% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 5.410 -6.88%
CNU – CHORUS LIMITED 6.750 0.45% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 1.960 -6.67%
SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.600 0.39% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 7.740 -6.63%
LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.230 0.31% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 18.020 -6.49%
MPL – MEDIBANK PRIVATE LIMITED 3.530 0.28% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.720 -6.49%
BHP – BHP GROUP LIMITED 40.070 0.02% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.010 -6.48%
BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.220 0.00% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.520 -6.44%
DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 6.400 0.00% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.190 -6.30%
GDI – GDI PROPERTY GROUP 0.840 0.00% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 89.070 -6.18%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-10-22

5:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Brokers Set Higher Targets For Karoon Energy, Again

1:37 PM - Small Caps
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 10-10-2022

11:30 AM - Weekly Reports
4
Australian Listed Investment Company Report October 2022

10:59 AM - Australia
5
ESG Focus: Biodiversity Risks And Losers

10:31 AM - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s Comprehensive August 2022 Review

Sep 16 2022 - Feature Stories
2
Uranium Week: Dragged Down

Sep 20 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Uranium Week: Demand Growing

Sep 13 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-09-22

Sep 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 19-09-2022

Sep 19 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Next Week At A Glance – 19-23 – Sep 2022

Sep 16 2022 - Weekly Reports