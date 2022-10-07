Bitstamp to Support Mt. Gox Creditors in Rehabilitation of Assets

PR NewsWire | 6:23 PM

As the longest-running crypto exchange, Bitstamp will assist in repayment procedures to Mt. Gox creditors

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bitstamp , the world’s longest-running crypto exchange, announced they were appointed by Mt. Gox Trustee as one of the designated crypto exchanges to assist in the repayment procedures to Mt. Gox creditors. Bitstamp has released a complete description of how those affected can register to reclaim their digital assets through the exchange.

Mt. Gox was a Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange that operated between 2010 and 2014. As the only exchange older than Bitstamp, it was originally responsible for more than 70% of Bitcoin transactions at its peak. In February 2014, the exchange suspended withdrawals after claiming to have found suspicious activity in its digital wallets. Shortly after, the exchange declared bankruptcy.

Bitstamp was approved, along with three other cryptocurrency exchanges, to assist creditors in receiving their assets. A creditor of Mt. Gox can choose their preferred cryptocurrency exchange and register as a user for the receipt of the relevant assets according to the repayment procedures under the Rehabilitation Plan.

Rehabilitation creditors who choose Bitstamp as their cryptocurrency exchange will receive the rehabilitation assets via their Bitstamp account.

To benefit from this, users will:

As the original crypto exchange, Bitstamp is proud to be able to help those affected and would like to welcome you to Bitstamp. For complete details, a list of unsupported countries and more please visit: https://bit.ly/3SXrhSw

