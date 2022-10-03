The Monday Report – 03 October 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:20 AM

By Greg Peel

End of Quarter I

The local futures looked optimistic on Friday, closing down only -22 points ahead of the open when the S&P500 had fallen -2% overnight. There was some support from commodity prices, but otherwise traders may have been backing some end of quarter window-dressing after a rough week.

It appears the buyers tried, but in the end a desire to get risk off the table heading into October overwhelmed as the ASX200 stepped its way down to a -1.2% loss. The resource sectors provided some support, but not enough against a tide of selling in every other sector.

The index closed down -100 points for the week. Thanks to the July rally, it closed down -93 points for the September quarter. Could have had a nice holiday.

Materials rose 0.7% and energy 0.1% but the banks led the market down with a -2.3% loss, ahead of the RBA’s 50 point hike tomorrow.

Industrials (-3.0%), consumer discretionary (-2.7%) and technology (-2.7%) were the worst percentage decliners.

Staples (-1.1%) and healthcare (-1.1%) “outperformed” as defensives while real estate (-0.7%) had already been battered to death.

No joy either in communication services (-1.9%), with Carsales ((CAR)) the worst index performer on -7.8%, and utilities (-1.6%).

Other stocks carted were Cochlear ((COH)), down -6.6%, Wisetech Global ((WTC)), -5.6%, and Eagers Automotive ((APE)), -5.5%.

The top five ASX200 performers on the day were all miners. The bulk of the top twenty ASX300 performers were miners. Capricorn Metals ((CMM)) topped both lists in rising 8.7% following its earnings update.

The day’s action very much reflected an end of quarter exit from risk ahead of October rather than a full capitulation session. This is evident in both the breadth of the selling and the fact the futures closed up 5 points on Saturday morning with the S&P500 falling another -1.5% on Friday night.

Despite more steep falls in base metal prices.

This suggests, if accurate, we may see the dust settle a bit today but half the country is closed for a long weekend, so trading will be thin.

China now goes on its Golden Week holiday so metals prices will go quiet over the period.