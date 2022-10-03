ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 03-10-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.840 7.69% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 1.600 -21.18% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.240 5.88% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 1.930 -14.22% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 5.56% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.170 -10.53% SSR – SSR MINING INC 23.000 5.17% WAF – WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.950 -9.52% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 1.350 3.85% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.260 -7.14% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 3.100 3.33% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.150 -6.80% ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 5.320 2.90% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 -6.25% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 9.320 2.87% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.310 -6.06% GRR – GRANGE RESOURCES LIMITED 0.720 2.86% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.100 -5.98% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 15.550 2.50% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.070 -5.73% VUK – VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC 2.140 2.39% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 2.150 -5.70% DXS – DEXUS 7.900 2.33% ASM – AUSTRALIAN STRATEGIC MATERIALS LIMITED 2.210 -5.56% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.330 2.31% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.680 -5.56% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.000 2.26% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.530 -5.36% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.860 2.20% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.720 -5.34% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 3.890 2.10% JHG – JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC 31.220 -5.08% IPL – INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED 3.580 1.99% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.750 -5.06% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.390 1.80% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.510 -4.92% SCP – SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP RE LIMITED 2.390 1.70% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.160 -4.85% WPR – WAYPOINT REIT LIMITED 2.410 1.69% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 13.180 -4.84%

