ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 29-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED 23.690 14.61% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 8.700 -17.30% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.160 14.29% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 0.790 -4.82% IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.280 12.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.400 -4.11% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.890 10.53% COF – CENTURIA OFFICE REIT 1.420 -4.05% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.270 10.19% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.360 -3.67% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.340 9.68% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.570 -3.39% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 8.70% PRN – PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED 0.910 -3.19% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.150 8.42% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 7.350 -2.26% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.740 8.07% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.320 -2.22% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.530 7.66% CMW – CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP 0.670 -1.47% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 0.850 7.59% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 3.490 -1.41% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.210 7.36% CXL – CALIX LIMITED 5.850 -1.35% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.050 7.14% LNK – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.960 -1.33% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.330 6.45% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.480 -1.32% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 6.280 6.44% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.520 -1.30% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.500 6.38% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 2.310 -1.28% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.610 5.92% AAC – AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMITED 1.710 -1.16% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.330 5.56% CIP – CENTURIA INDUSTRIAL REIT 2.560 -1.16% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.190 5.56% BKL – BLACKMORES LIMITED 63.700 -1.15% NMT – NEOMETALS LIMITED 1.150 5.50% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.230 -1.13%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms