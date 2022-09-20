Rapid growth puts Australian CRO Accelagen on the map for clinical research globally

PR NewsWire | Sep 20 2022

With over 110% revenue growth in the last two years, Accelagen announces move to new office space in Hawthorn East, Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Accelagen, one of Australia’s leading Contract Research Organisations, has taken new 472sqM office space in Hawthorn East following two years of rapid growth for the business.



Accelagen_New HQ launch and rapid growth story

Now a multi-million dollar business built up from a small consultancy in 2010, Accelagen’s team of experts across its key service offerings; Clinical Trial Management, Regulatory Affairs, Strategic Consultation and the newly launched Biometrics team, work flexibly out of the Hawthorn East, Melbourne HQ with additional team members based across the East Coast of Australia, and partners in growing markets overseas.

Accelagen’s client acquisition has increased by 40%, including supporting clients to progress the development of two COVID-19 vaccine studies from a renowned international manufacturer during the height of the pandemic, as well as key breakthroughs in targeted cancer treatments and new technologies intended for antiviral treatment.

Accelagen is at the forefront of full-service bio-pharmaceutical and medical device development worldwide. Led by CEO and Founder Greg Plunkett, when asked about the motivation for expansion, he shared:

"Our clients seek to have a complete, end-to-end service and this is what we now provide. Expanding the team and adding complementary services in-house, such as our growing Biometrics team, ensures that we can operate as one and enable the development of new therapies that address unmet needs as one Team."

In a time where the headlines are dominated by ‘hiring freezes’ and ‘skill shortages’, Accelagen has proudly added over 20 new and highly experienced team members, which speaks to what the company calls its ‘trilogy of unity‘:

"At the heart of Accelagen is our people driving who we are and what we deliver. Experience, expertise and values make up our ‘trilogy of unity’ and we thrive on providing true flexibility, collegiality and collaboration both internally and with our clients," continues Greg.

Other hallmarks of this rapid growth phase have included a high level of repeat business as well as several successful tender bids, including from a world-leading Swiss-based development company.

On the growing attractiveness of Australia as a location for clinical trials, Greg adds:

"Contributing to the attractiveness for early-stage trials in our part of the world is that we have great infrastructure and a very diverse population. Time and again we see this being valued by clients wanting to commence research in Australia. Plus, the rapid start up timelines, tax rebates and first-world healthcare systems are a big attraction."

In terms of what’s next for this Australian-based CRO, with its rapid growth and evolution over the last few years, the team has been hard at work on a new look and feel that better represents who they are today and where they are going.

"Always looking to innovate and improve, and never prepared to settle for the status quo, you will start to notice that things may start to look different at Accelagen, but one thing will never change: our commitment to our purpose to accelerate the future of human health," Greg said.

From oncology to ophthalmology and diabetes to heart disease and beyond â Accelagen continues to prove its worth as a locally positioned and globally adept CRO, putting Australia on the map for big pharma, biotechs and technology startups around the world.

About Accelagen

Accelagen is a leading Contract Research Organisation (CRO) that works with innovative clients both in Australia and across the globe, employing a unique approach to process and people to co-create meaningful outcomes that have a tangible impact on the future of human health and wellness.

Accelagen is underpinned by the desire and courage to do things differently. Guided by purpose, the company continues to attract like-minded experts who share this desire and who won’t settle for the status quo. By bringing attention to the human side of what can be a very clinical field, Accelagen leads the way in using data and research to solve for social and environmental issues that will change the world.

About Greg Plunkett, CEO and Managing Director of Accelagen

Greg Plunkett is an innovative, values-driven and forward-thinking senior regulatory affairs and clinical development professional, with 25+ years of experience in product development, quality and management.

Leading a skilled and diverse in-house team who are experts in their respective fields since 2010, Greg drives excellence, innovation and ingenuity and prides himself on building a flexible and values-led business that people love to work for.

A passionate advocate for healthcare accessibility and bringing the best technologies and innovation to the masses, Greg expertly balances this with the commercial realities of running a CRO.

