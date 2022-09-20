ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 20 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 5.940 8.79% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 1.260 -5.97% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.910 7.30% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.230 -5.11% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.150 7.14% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.130 -5.04% JRV – JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED 0.550 5.77% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.420 -4.70% BKW – BRICKWORKS LIMITED 21.690 5.75% RED – RED 5 LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.800 5.26% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.120 -4.11% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 71.580 5.26% AGY – ARGOSY MINERALS LIMITED 0.540 -3.57% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 8.140 4.90% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 0.270 -3.57% 29M – 29METALS LIMITED 2.230 4.69% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.260 -3.08% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.900 4.65% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 2.450 -2.78% IGO – IGO LIMITED 14.930 4.63% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.810 -2.56% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.230 4.55% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.650 -2.21% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.700 4.48% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 5.530 -2.12% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.400 4.45% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 206.960 -1.85% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.690 4.26% CCX – CITY CHIC COLLECTIVE LIMITED 1.630 -1.81% WEB – WEBJET LIMITED 5.430 4.22% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.280 -1.80% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.250 4.17% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.740 -1.69% AKE – ALLKEM LIMITED 15.960 4.04% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.190 -1.65% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.950 3.87% HDN – HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT 1.240 -1.59% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 8.630 3.85% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 4.970 -1.58%

