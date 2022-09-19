The Monday Report – 19 September 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:13 AM

By Greg Peel

Death and Taxes

The ASX200 was always going to open lower on Friday, given weakness on Wall Street and the fact the US rail strike that had the energy sector surging on Thursday was averted.

Ultimately energy fell -3.0% to be largely back where it was, but the initial fall for the index of around -50 points actually held for the first hour. Only then did the selling resume, feeding on itself.

The materials sector closed down -2.8% on lower commodity prices, with selling in gold miners prevalent.

Industrials closed down -2.5% due to a -17.4% fall for Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), after the toll road operator raised capital at a -19% discount to fund a stake in a Chicago asset.

These moves were largely exogenous to wider weakness on the day, which was as much to do with domestic monetary and fiscal policy as global macro influences.

RBA governor Philip Lowe told a parliamentary committee rates would have to continue to be increased. While this is not a surprise, it is disappointing for those believing the board would soon have to pause to allow the lagged impact of higher rates to catch up.

Lowe also said the government needs to do its part, and revenues should be increased by raising taxes. Like that’s all we need right now. It is interesting that to date, the government is sticking with the legacy (pre-covid) Coalition policy of planned tax cuts for higher income earners, given it supported the policy at the time.

Perhaps Lowe was making a point. And while it might be a policy backflip to abandon the cuts, the goal posts have since moved and it would not be at all unpopular with the wider electorate.

But it would not be popular in the stock market, as evidenced by an ultimate -1.5% fall.

It was enough for the market to ignore what was actually some better data out of China, albeit cycling mass lockdowns from a year ago. Retail sales rose 5.4% year on year in August when 3.5% was forecast. Industrial production rose 4.2% when 3.8% was forecast. Fixed asset investment rose 5.8% year to date when 5.5% was forecast.

That last number included a -7.4% decline in real estate investment year on year compared to -6.4% in July. Chinese house prices fell for the twelfth month in a row.

The real estate sector in Australia was again badly hit on Friday (-1.3%) to end a shocker of a week. All sectors closed in the red, with utilities (-0.4%), healthcare (-0.6%) and strangely enough technology (-0.6%) among the better performers.

Staples lost more ground as preferred defensive (-1.1%) and the banks had been finding some support before falling -0.8% on Friday.

The Aussie ten-year bond rate rose 4 points to 3.72% and the two-year rose 7 points to 3.16%.