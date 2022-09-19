ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-09-22

Daily Market Reports | Sep 19 2022

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change LKE – LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 1.050 12.90% CVN – CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED 0.140 -12.50% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.490 9.56% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 -7.69% ARU – ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED 0.400 8.11% CUV – CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.940 -6.95% 360 – LIFE360 INC 5.690 6.95% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.270 -6.90% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.350 6.33% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.000 -6.54% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 3.910 4.27% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.430 -6.28% COE – COOPER ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 11.800 -5.75% SSR – SSR MINING INC 20.290 3.79% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.880 -5.38% OZL – OZ MINERALS LIMITED 26.130 3.49% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 1.780 -5.32% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 4.750 3.49% BRG – BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED 19.330 -5.20% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.990 3.37% LLL – LEO LITHIUM LIMITED 0.740 -5.13% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 2.530 3.27% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 13.430 -5.09% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 7.610 2.84% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.690 -4.95% ABP – ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP 2.710 2.65% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 5.530 -4.82% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.820 2.50% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 1.710 -4.47% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.820 2.50% SQ2 – BLOCK INC 96.500 -4.46% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 68.000 2.43% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.300 -4.41% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.130 2.23% EML – EML PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.900 -4.26% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.870 2.11% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.300 -4.02% SCP – SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GROUP RE LIMITED 2.530 2.02% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 24.980 -3.96%

