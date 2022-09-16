ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 16-09-22

Daily Market Reports | 5:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change IHL – INCANNEX HEALTHCARE LIMITED 0.340 9.68% ALX – ATLAS ARTERIA 6.590 -17.42% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 3.500 8.02% CMM – CAPRICORN METALS LIMITED 2.870 -11.69% ECX – ECLIPX GROUP LIMITED 2.430 8.00% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.070 -10.83% APM – APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 3.460 6.46% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.290 -9.38% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 4.480 5.16% SBM – ST. BARBARA LIMITED 0.800 -9.09% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.230 5.13% 5EA – 5E ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 2.210 -9.05% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.900 5.07% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 1.830 -8.96% CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 26.010 4.42% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.650 -8.93% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 7.180 4.36% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 1.250 -8.76% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.980 4.26% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 1.020 -7.27% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.260 4.00% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 3.990 -6.99% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 1.710 3.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 0.800 -6.98% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 3.460 3.59% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 3.860 -6.76% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.680 3.03% SLR – SILVER LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED 1.130 -6.61% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 3.690 2.79% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 2.100 -6.25% BVS – BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 1.570 2.61% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 1.410 -6.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 25.860 2.50% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.460 -5.81% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 10.000 2.46% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 -5.80% HMC – HOME CONSORTIUM LIMITED 5.060 2.43% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 2.720 -5.56% OBL – OMNI BRIDGEWAY LIMITED 3.790 2.43% BET – BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 0.350 -5.41%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms